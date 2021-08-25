Financial Survey: Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) vs. Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG)

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Profire Energy and Coil Tubing Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profire Energy presently has a consensus price target of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 52.78%. Given Profire Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and Coil Tubing Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -9.63% -4.45% -4.18% Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profire Energy and Coil Tubing Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $21.46 million 2.43 -$2.18 million ($0.05) -21.60 Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coil Tubing Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profire Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of -30.65, suggesting that its stock price is 3,165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Coil Tubing Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is based in Lindon, Utah.

Coil Tubing Technology Company Profile

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

