First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. First Bank posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $249.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.