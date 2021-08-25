First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,237. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $185.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.45.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Hood bought 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $50,697.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,158 shares of company stock valued at $177,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

