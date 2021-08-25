First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

FQVLF stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

