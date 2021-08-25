First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

FTHI opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

