First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of FCAL stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

