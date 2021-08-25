First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.87

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.87 and last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 270840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,609,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

