First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.87

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.87 and last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 270840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
