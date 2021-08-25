First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $51.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 14.02% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $955,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.