First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

