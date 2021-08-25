First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

