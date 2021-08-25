Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock Holdings Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3,894.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 346,253 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 165,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,477. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

