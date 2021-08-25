FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLT stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $262.29. 394,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,362. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

