Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce $32.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.03 million and the highest is $34.20 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $23.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $122.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $126.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $188.39 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $267.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

