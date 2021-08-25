FLIP Hits Market Capitalization of $717,657.72 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $717,657.72 and $5.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00782866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00100734 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.