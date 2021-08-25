Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $103,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.