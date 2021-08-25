Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Forterra were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Forterra by 54.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 90.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Forterra by 55.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of FRTA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,978. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.46. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.53.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

