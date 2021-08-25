Fortress Biotech, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $327.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.47. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

