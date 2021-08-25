Fortuna One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,703.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Fortuna has a total market cap of $221,426.57 and approximately $1,703.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fortuna has traded 90.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.71 or 0.00777897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00099153 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

