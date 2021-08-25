Foxtons Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.18 (LON:FOXT)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 54.15 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Foxtons Group has a 1-year low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.95 million and a PE ratio of -109.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.29.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Dividend History for Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.