Foxtons Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.18 (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 54.15 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Foxtons Group has a 1-year low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.95 million and a PE ratio of -109.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.29.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

