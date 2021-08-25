Freedom Acquisition I Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FACTU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 25th

Freedom Acquisition I’s (OTCMKTS:FACTU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. Freedom Acquisition I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

FACTU stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.