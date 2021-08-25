Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4793 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

