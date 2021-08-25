Fusible Market Cap Hits $205,795.68 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001011 BTC on exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $205,795.68 and $280.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusible has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00126981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00156191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,047.82 or 1.00075951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.03 or 0.01022295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.68 or 0.06589764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

