FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Issued By KeyCorp

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGTI opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.