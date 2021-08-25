FY2021 EPS Estimates for Invesque Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Invesque in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Invesque’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

TSE:IVQ opened at C$2.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.30. Invesque has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.28.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

