FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vital Farms, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vital Farms in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.52 million and a PE ratio of 89.95. Vital Farms has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $42.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $674,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,766 shares of company stock valued at $18,652,191 over the last ninety days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

