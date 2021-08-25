FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report released on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.79 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 223.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 217.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

