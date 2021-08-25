FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.51.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $186.27 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.