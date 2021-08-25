G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post sales of $462.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460.80 million and the highest is $463.90 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $297.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $919,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 303,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,295. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

