Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.00

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174.20 ($2.28), with a volume of 773008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.30 ($2.19).

The stock has a market capitalization of £193.45 million and a PE ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.