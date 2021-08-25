GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 22nd

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

