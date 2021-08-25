GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 22nd

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
