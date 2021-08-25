GAMEE Price Reaches $0.13 (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $571,338.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00156308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.57 or 1.00013393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.70 or 0.01023897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.05 or 0.06557043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.