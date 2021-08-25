GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 231,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,406,212 shares.The stock last traded at $213.48 and had previously closed at $210.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.54 and a beta of -2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.68.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in GameStop by 127.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

