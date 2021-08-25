GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

GEAGF opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.20. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.