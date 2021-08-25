Gifto Price Tops $0.0544 on Major Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Gifto has a total market cap of $41.89 million and $14.85 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.22 or 0.00785272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.