Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,142,000 after purchasing an additional 219,698 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.41. 4,860,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,426,272. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.