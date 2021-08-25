Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

