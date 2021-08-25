GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0600 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.08 million and $66,060.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,747.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.48 or 0.06594182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $645.85 or 0.01324891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.10 or 0.00363303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00129316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00643338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00336926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00334743 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

