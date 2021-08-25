Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:GFI opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

