Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 6.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 109,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.71. 7,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,941. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.