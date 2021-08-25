Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $777,988.80 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total transaction of $777,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GSHD traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.67. The company had a trading volume of 93,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,677. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 362.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.95. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.