Grainne M. Coen Purchases 16,000 Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Stock

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Director Grainne M. Coen purchased 16,000 shares of Kubient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KBNT opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Kubient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 40.97% and a negative net margin of 381.48%.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kubient by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

