Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. 3,072,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,689. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

