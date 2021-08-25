Graviton (GTON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.91 Million

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Graviton has traded up 56.8% against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $38.91 million and approximately $74,965.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.72 or 0.00022555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00121973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,478.01 or 0.99898419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.22 or 0.01006229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.57 or 0.06605960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

