Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $84.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.