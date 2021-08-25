Greef-Safft Anne De Buys 3,884 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BHE opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.83 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after acquiring an additional 793,936 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

