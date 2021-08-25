Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,567. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenland Technologies news, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTEC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

