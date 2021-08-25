Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

GLJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Grenke in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.00 ($54.12).

Get Grenke alerts:

GLJ stock opened at €36.85 ($43.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.70. Grenke has a 1 year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 1 year high of €65.20 ($76.71). The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.44.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.