Grimes & Company Inc. Has $15.26 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $28,654,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,032. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $243.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.