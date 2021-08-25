Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 10,706 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 35,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

