Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after buying an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after buying an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. 91,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

